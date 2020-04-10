Kia Joorabchian talks about Arsenal-linked Philippe Coutinho's future

The former Liverpool man could be on the move in the summer.

Philippe Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, spoke to Sky Sports about the future of his client beyond the end of this season.

The Mirror previously claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing the former Liverpool star and a deal could potentially be possible in the summer.

Barcelona want £79 million for Coutinho in the summer according to Sport which could be beyond what the two North London clubs would be willing to pay for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Joorabchian, an Arsenal fan himself, was asked if his client could play for the Gunners next season to which he said everything is possible and also hinted a possible drop in Barcelona's asking price for Coutinho.

He said: "The Premier League is something that he (Coutinho) has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in. Everything is a possibility."

"We, as a society in the football world, have to be very conscious that the numbers can become very crazy going forward. You will probably see less big transfers."

"Some people still, in their heads, will say: 'My player is worth £80 million' but if nobody starts to pay £80 million, that will then ease down and then clubs will start to put values on their players based on what other clubs are doing. I think if nobody pays an extortionate number, then things will ease down and the market will collect itself."

Due to everything that's going on in the world right now, a £79 million transfer for Coutinho this summer is highly unlikely and even more so for Arsenal and Tottenham who have their own financial issues.

If his agent's words are anything to go by, Coutinho's price will come down in the summer and Arsenal and Spurs could have a chance to land him.

Joorabchian being an Arsenal fan helped the Gunners sign David Luiz last summer and if things work out well for them again in a few months time, Coutinho could return to England to play under Mikel Arteta.