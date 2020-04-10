'Incredible': Steven Thompson raves about reported £2m Rangers target

Steven Gerrard's Rangers have reportedly watched Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland with his form attracting Scottish Premiership attention.

Steven Thompson has paid tribute to the way Rangers linked Lawrence Shankland has established himself as one of Britain’s most feared forwards at Dundee United, speaking to the Courier.

With 28 goals in 33 games across all competitions, plus a debut strike for the Scotland national team, it’s fair to say the 2019/20 campaign has been something of a dream for this Glasgow-born centre-forward.

Shankland has fired Dundee United miles clear at the top of the Championship table and he looks all-but certain to be playing top-flight football in 2020/21 – whether with The Tangerines or elsewhere.

The Daily Record reports that Rangers are interested with the 24-year-old emerging as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos or the veteran Jermain Defoe.

And Thompson, who led the line for The Gers from 2003 to 2006, would surely back his former employers if they made a bid for Shankland’s services over the summer.

“Lawrence was at St Mirren with me and he’s kicked on brilliantly,” the 41-year-old says. “He’s always had the ability to be a really good finisher and that predatory instinct with both feet and his head.

“I’m delighted for him getting his Scotland caps and his goal record over the last few years is just incredible. I’ll be amazed if Dundee United hang onto him after the summer.

“Whether that’s going to the Old Firm or down south, every player wants that big break. He deserves that opportunity for what he’s done on a consistent basis.”

The Shields Gazette suggests that Dundee United might be tempted to listen to offers of around £2 million for their prized asset, though it remains to be seen whether the ongoing global health crisis forces the Tangerines to re-think their valuation.

If Rangers do cash in on Morelos, they will have a lot more than £2 million burning a hole in their back pocket.