Friday Night Dinner: Who plays Gibby? Miranda star has a seat at the table in season 6

Friday Night Dinner season 6 continues, but who plays Gibby in episode 3?

Film night? Takeaway? Board games? Well, we imagine now season 6 has arrived on screens, sitting down to watch Friday Night Dinner has taken top priority.

Channel 4 has delivered some of the greatest sitcoms of the new century, from Peep Show to The Inbetweeners, but right now it's all about Robert Popper's hilarious offering. In fact, it's been that way for quite some time now.

Although the series first arrived back in 2011, it arguably developed the more devoted following it now boasts later down the line thanks to streaming. Nevertheless, it's considered one of the best things on telly right now, and for good reason.

The sixth season finally emerged with a fantastic reintroduction on Friday, March 27th 2020, proving the Goodman family are as hilarious as ever.

Indeed, the laughs continue with episode 3, and there's an extra place set at the table for an exciting guest star...

Friday Night Dinner: Who plays Gibby?

In Friday Night Dinner, Gibby is played by the great Sally Phillips. She appears in season 6 episode 3, titled 'The Au Pair'.

The episode centres on Gibby - the family's former au pair - who decides to visit and surprise the boys, despite the fact that they can't even remember her. Yeah, awkward!

It doesn't take long for her to irritate Jackie and Martin. On the other hand, it doesn't take long for Jim to come over and become infatuated with her either.

It was a great decision to bring the 50-year-old English actress in for a cameo. She's also a comedian and television presenter, but as for her screen roles, let's consider where we've seen her before...

Sally Phillips speaks onstage at The 40th London Film Critics' Circle Award at The May Fair Hotel on January 30, 2020 in London, England.

Sally Phillips: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Sally Phillips first appeared on screens back in 1995 in TV series such as Six Pairs of Pants and Fist of Fun.

A couple of years later she landed the part of Sophie in the cult-classic series I'm Alan Partridge with Steve Coogan and later went on to star in such TV productions as Year of the Rabbit (Princess Juliana of Bulgaria), Trollied (Lou), In the Red (she played Jemma White), Green Wing (Holly Hawkes), Skins (Angela Moon), Parents (Jenny Pope) and Smack the Pony (various).

However, she's arguably best known for playing Tilly in the beloved sitcom Miranda.

As for films, she reprised the role of Shazza in both of the Bridget Jones sequels after appearing in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary.

Other movie roles include Born Romantic (Suzy), Birthday Girl (Karen), Mean Machine (Tracey), Set the Thames on Fire (Colette), Burn Burn Burn (Ingrid), Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (Mrs. Bennet) and Blinded by the Light (Mrs Anderson).

