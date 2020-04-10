Answer: Door Number Fitter Riddle in detail - 100 doors dissected!

A certain riddle has perplexed internet users far and wide, leaving them arguing over the answer.

You may have heard of the 'how many animals went to the river' riddle and you may have even attempted to answer the 'Mr and Mrs Smith' dilemma which is plaguing people on Facebook.

The next riddle to ripple through the UK public while they sit at home twiddling their thumbs in isolation is the 'Door Number Fitter Riddle'.

People are quickly growing tired of jotting down the numbers 1-100 to make sense of it... so let HITC explain.

What is the Door Number Fitter Riddle?

The riddle reads:

In a new hotel containing 100 rooms, Tom was hired to paint the numbers from 1-100 on the doors. How many times will Tom have to paint the number 8?

What is the answer?

The answer is 20. Many people have been guessing anywhere from 9 to 19, but the correct answer is 20 and here is the explanation.

How to solve the Door Number Fitter Riddle

To solve the Door Number Fitter Riddle you have to first think of the number 8 as the second digit in a number. This appears ten times between 0 and 100:

8

18

28

38

48

58

68

78

88

98

Now you have to think of the number 8 as the first digit in a number this also appears ten times between 0 and 100:

80

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

88

89

Therefore the answer is 20.