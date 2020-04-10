Club figure ‘relaxed’ over £53m star despite him wanting Liverpool move

Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.

RB Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff says he is relaxed over Timo Werner’s future despite the links to Liverpool, Sky Germany report.

Werner has been in breath-taking form for the Bundesliga side this season, posting 21 goals and seven assists in 24 games.

His form has attracted the attentions of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports, Werner has made it clear he is keen on a move to Anfield and the decision now lies with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

But Mintzlaff assures reporters he is relaxed over the situation.

“I’m deeply relaxed about Werner. He hasn’t signalled yet that he wants to leave at the end of the season, and he doesn’t have to. He has a contract until 2023,” Mintzlaff explained.

Werner has a £53 million release clause in his contract.

The striker showcased his talent to Premier League suitors during Leipzig’s 4-0 aggregate win Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. He scored and assisted over the two games.

Liverpool have arguably the world’s best front three in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Reds, however, crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League despite their Premier League dominance. They can improve.

Werner could add something different upfront, while Klopp will not want his squad to rest on the laurels once the Covid-19 suspension hit season finally gets completed.