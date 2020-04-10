Quick links

Club figure ‘relaxed’ over £53m star despite him wanting Liverpool move

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany
Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

RB Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff says he is relaxed over Timo Werner’s future despite the links to Liverpool, Sky Germany report.

Werner has been in breath-taking form for the Bundesliga side this season, posting 21 goals and seven assists in 24 games.

His form has attracted the attentions of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports, Werner has made it clear he is keen on a move to Anfield and the decision now lies with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

But Mintzlaff assures reporters he is relaxed over the situation.

“I’m deeply relaxed about Werner. He hasn’t signalled yet that he wants to leave at the end of the season, and he doesn’t have to. He has a contract until 2023,” Mintzlaff explained.

 

Werner has a £53 million release clause in his contract.

The striker showcased his talent to Premier League suitors during Leipzig’s 4-0 aggregate win Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. He scored and assisted over the two games.

Liverpool have arguably the world’s best front three in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Reds, however, crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League despite their Premier League dominance. They can improve.

Werner could add something different upfront, while Klopp will not want his squad to rest on the laurels once the Covid-19 suspension hit season finally gets completed.

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

