'Change clubs': 27-year-old told to leave Liverpool and join another team

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are on the verge of lifting the Premier League trophy but could Sadio Mane be lured away by La Liga giants Real Madrid?

Sadio Mane has been told to consider his future at Liverpool if he wants to be crowned the Ballon D’Or winner, with Diomansy Kamara encouraging his fellow Senegalese to join Real Madrid in quotes reported by ESPN.

Now, a former Southampton and Salzburg star has shown absolutely no interest in turning his back on Anfield. But that has not stopped speculation suggesting that Mane could follow in the footsteps of Xabi Alonso, Michael Owen and Steve McManaman by swapping Merseyside for Madrid.

The Mirror claims that Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid have made the 2019 Premier League Golden Boot winner their top summer target.

That 2016 move to Liverpool has catapulted Mane into the top echelons of the world game. But, despite winning the Champions League last year and helping to put Jurgen Klopp’s side on the verge of their first English top flight title in three decades, the 27-year-old still finished a distant fourth in the Ballon D’Or voting – a fact even eventually winner Lionel Messi disagreed with.

And Kamara feels that, if Mane wants to add individual accolades to his CV, he might have a decision to make.

"If Mane, one day wants to win the Ballon d'Or, he may have to leave Liverpool as the club are maybe not the best advocates for him, despite their outstanding performances," says the former West Brom, Fulham, Portsmouth and Celtic forward.

“He needs to continue to work, and maybe even change clubs, because we've seen that Liverpool don't really play to Mane's strengths. So we have to talk about Real Madrid.

"His style of play is a bit closer to the criteria they're looking for over there, and if I was his agent, I'd take him to Spain.”

While Liverpool fans will surely scoff at Kamara’s suggestions, and perhaps rightly so, he certainly makes an interesting point about the lack of appreciation shown towards Mane throughout the world game, despite his remarkable form in the famous red shirt over the last 12 months or so.