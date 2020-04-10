Brews Brothers: Who is Carmen Flood? Meet the Netflix newcomer on Instagram!

Brews Brothers arrives on April 10th with a Netflix newcomer in the cast.

TV shows often follow a similar format when casting actors to portray its main characters.

There's usually a big-name actor or two and then a host of lesser-known talent to fill out the bulk of the cast.

Netflix has regularly been able to unearth promising new talent and in the case of new series Brews Brothers, that's exactly the case.

While the main roles are taken up by established names Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle, joining the series is acting newcomer Carmen Flood but what do we know about this new star on the block?

Brews Brothers on Netflix

Brews Brothers is a new eight-episode series from Netflix which is arriving on April 10th, 2020.

The series tells the story of two rival brothers as they must put their differences aside to keep their brewery business afloat.

However, plenty of sud-soaked shenanigans threaten to get in the way.

Introducing Carmen Flood as Sarah

Taking on the role of Sarah in the series is Netflix newbie Carmen Flood.

The up and coming actress is a fresh face on the block with only a few acting roles under her belt according to IMDb.

Carmen Flood only graduated from the school of drama at Carnegie Mellon University in the summer of 2019 and is looking to forge a path for herself in the industry.

Away from the acting world, Carmen is active on social media with an account on Instagram but at the time of writing it only boasts a few hundred followers.

Carmen Flood: Films and TV

Carmen Flood's appearance in Brews Brothers is only her third acting credit on IMDb and it's undoubtedly her biggest to date.

Her first on-screen appearance came in the 2015 short film Dog which was followed up in 2019 by an appearance in another short film in the form of Antonio Bellaire.

It's safe to say the Brews Brothers is Carmen's breakthrough role and we're certainly intrigued to see where the up and coming actress will go from here.

Brews Brothers arrives on Netflix on April 10th, 2020.