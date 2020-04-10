Agent responds when asked if reported 27-goal Everton target could move

Everton have been linked with Ciro Immobile.

The agent of reported Everton target Ciro Immobile says it’s too early to talk about potential transfers amid the Covid-19 suspension, Corriere dello sport report.

Immobile’s unbelievable form has attracted plenty of interest of late.

According to 90Min, Everton are keen on signing the Lazio striker this summer although they face competition from Serie A side Napoli.

When asked about the reports, his agent was keen to brush them off.

“I already talked about it the last time and the same is still true. He has a long contract and whoever is interested must speak to Lazio first,” Alessandro Moggi explained.

“Now it is still premature to talk about a possible transfer. We need to understand everyone's scenarios and these days we need to think of football as a social phenomenon. It seems Lazio’s will is to keep the main players and to make changes, without putting economic resources into the market."

Immobile has scored 27 goals in 26 league games for Serie A this season, while also providing seven assists.

His goal contributions better Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Everton will be on the lookout for extra firepower this summer. The Toffees have scored just 37 goals in 29 Premier League games.

Carlo Ancelotti will need to be backed if Everton harbour hopes of closing the gap on the top four. Leicester City, in third place, have scored 21 more goals than the Merseysiders.

Ancelotti will know of Immobile’s talents from his spell in Italy with Napoli.

The 30-year-old striker has an abundance of ability, but he certainly won’t come cheap with an estimated value of £35 million and a contract until 2023 (Transfermarkt).