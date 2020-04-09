Where was The Main Event filmed? Netflix takes WWE to Canadian filming location!

Netflix brings WWE to its streaming service in the film, The Main Event but where was the production filmed?

As an American streaming service, Netflix is obviously best known for bringing us big-budget American productions.

The streaming service's main highlights are, of course, series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but we've also seen plenty of original films coming from Netflix as well.

The latest of these is The Main Event, a film that brings WWE wrestling to Netflix.

Both WWE stars and an impressive cast of actors are slated to appear in the movie but just where was The Main Event filmed?

A STAR IN THE MAKING: Netflix's The Main Event shines the spotlight on Seth Carr

The Main Event on Netflix

The Main Event arrives on Netflix on April 10th, 2020.

The film tells the story of Leo Thompson, a spirited 11-year-old with a huge passion for WWE and wrestling.

As a small 11-year-old, Leo isn't really built for wrestling but when he discovers a mysterious wrestling mask in his bedroom wall, he is suddenly transformed into a wrestling master and turns his talents to winning a place in the WWE roster.

Where was The Main Event filmed?

The Main Event was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

Filming on the project began in the Canadian city in June 2019.

The announcement that filming began came from The Futon Critic who also revealed that several WWE wrestling stars would be appearing in the film alongside the main cast including Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.

It's not the only Netflix movie to have filmed in Canada

The Main Event is not the only Netflix film to have shot in Vancouver.

Between April and June of 2019, the film Coffee and Kareem, which released on Netflix on April 3rd, was also filmed in Vancouver, the host city of the 2010 Winter Olympics.

It seems that Canada is a popular filming location for Netflix productions, quite possibly thanks to the tax incentives offered by the Canadian government to help attract film productions such as these.

The Main Event Arrives on Netflix on April 10th, 2020.