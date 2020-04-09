What is the teapot challenge? Tom Fletcher with a new trend on social media

It looks like celebrities have been obsessed with their own challenges on social media.

The quarantine period in the UK has led many people to try out new filters, create challenges and even download TikTok. While some have vowed to stay away from the site, they couldn't resist creating an account and film challenges on the app.

And we don't blame them as Hollywood celebrities like Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez are also crazy about creating content on TikTok, while many celebs here in the UK have also signed up on the social media app.

For instance, English musician and YouTube star Tom Fletcher is the latest one to come up with his own trend called the teapot challenge.

So, here's everything you need to know about the new challenge.

What is the teapot challenge?

The teapot challenge is a new trend created by Tom Fletcher

All you need for this challenge is a ball, ideally, a tennis ball but a ping pong ball would work too.

In the challenge, you need to stand like a teapot, placing one of your arms in a teapot position.

Then you throw the ball in the air, spin your body around and try to get the ball in the hole, aka the teapot handle that you've created with your arm.

Have a look at Tom's video down below where he successfully nailed the challenge.

The teapot challenge explained

Tom initiated the challenge on his Instagram account, though it has become popular on other places as well.

To do the challenge right, you need to tag other people in your video and share it with the hashtag #teapotchallenge.

And you might want to do a few attempts before sharing your own take on the challenge. Some have revealed that they practised for nearly one hour before getting it right!

The teapot challenge is trending everywhere

Usually, a challenge stays within the boundaries of one platform, but the teapot challenge has become a smashing hit on many social media apps out there.

From TikTok to Twitter, everyone is having a go at the new trend.

I saw @TomFletcher’s #TeapotChallenge on here last night and ended up spending close to an hour trying to do it. Did I succeed? pic.twitter.com/9HXCdKrRuP — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) April 8, 2020