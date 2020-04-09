What happened with gamers Fed and Yuna? Twitch star admits to Catfish!

There's drama in the gaming world, as Twitch streamer and YouTuber Fedmyster has been catfished by his online gaming partner Yuna.

The online gaming industry growing in popularity. With people stuck in quarantine with nothing to do, more and more people are gaming with strangers through streams online to fill their time.

But this isn't without its dangers. When talking to people online, there's always the risk that the person you're talking to sent actually who they say they are.

And that's exactly what has happened between popular Youtuber and Twitch gamer Fedmyster and his online gaming partner Yuna.

Fed found out that Yuna wasn’t the one playing in league of legends it was someone else. He found out last stream but he didn’t want to believe it. So he told Yuna about it and she apologized and refunded the $500 and that really hurt fed. — ☕️ (@pocoisreal) April 6, 2020

Who is Twitch star Fed?

Fed, 24, also known as Fedmyster online, is an American Youtuber and Twitch streamer known for his gaming content.

He has over 400,000 subscribers on Youtube and is known to have been banned from online platforms on more than one occasion, although this hasn't affected his following and popularity.

He also has over 200 thousand followers on Instagram and Twitter.

What happened with Fed and Yuna?

Fed hired Yuna off of E-girl.gg, a website where people share their passion for gaming. Girls make accounts and join the community to find companions and teammates that they can game with online. Then, other people can hire them to play games with for money.

Fed and Yuna had been playing games online and streaming together. The two had good chemistry and were getting on well, and the viewers were loving the content they were creating. Yuna was really good at gaming and the two became friends. They played games together every day from the day they met.

But then it all went wrong. A gamer called Metaphor exposed Yuna for being a fake account. It wasn't actually Yuna who had been playing the games with Fed all this time, it was only her for the first few videos they made.

Metaphor messaged Fed with all the evidence he had and Fed confronted Yuna, resulting in her confessing. Fed then made a stream revealing all of this to his fans, showing how upset and betrayed he felt. It turned out that Yuna had a boyfriend that no one knew about and and he was the one playing the games whilst she did the voice over.

Yuna's boyfriend then made a stream ranting about how unhappy he was that Yuna had been talking to Fed. Yuna then live streamed as well to defend herself, but the two then broke up.

What is the latest info?

Yuna made an apology post, saying that she "first signed up to E-girl.gg as a joke" and she "doesn't feel like it was wrong to charge people money for a fake profile". She then goes onto say that she "wanted to tell Fed but was scared she would lose him" as they had grown really strong feelings for each other in such a short time.

Everyone on Twitter then began to defend Fed, saying that he didn't deserve to be treated so badly.

I actually thought yuna was super awesome. I loved the content. Its not even me in feds position and im sad. — T (@bdbanditt) April 7, 2020