Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

What childhood friends reportedly believe Jadon Sancho will do amid Liverpool speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Jadon Malik Sancho of Borussia Dortmund tires to take a corner as he is pelted with black balls thrown at him by Nurnberg fans during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Nuernberg and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are among the clubs linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Gareth Southgate speaks to Jadon Sancho during an England Training Session at St Georges Park on October 9, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Jadon Sancho is a player in demand, with Liverpool and Manchester United linked with the Borussia Dortmund winger.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Sancho from German club Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed of interest in the 20-year-old winger from Chelsea and Manchester United in the former Manchester City prospect.

 

Football in England and in Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not certain when the campaign will resume.

It is also not clear if the summer transfer window will open at the scheduled time, or whether it will be pushed back.

The Times has given an update on the 20-year-old’s future, claiming that childhood friends believe that the winger will return to England, but those advising him say that he wants to move to Spain.

Jadon Sancho of England controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff match between Switzerland and England at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on June 9, 2019 in...

“Childhood friends believe Sancho will return to the Premier League, but those advising him say the preferred destination is La Liga,” states the report in The Times.

According to WhoScored, Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga and has scored two goals and provided two assists in the Champions League for Dortmund so far this season.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch