What childhood friends reportedly believe Jadon Sancho will do amid Liverpool speculation

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are among the clubs linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho is a player in demand, with Liverpool and Manchester United linked with the Borussia Dortmund winger.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Sancho from German club Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed of interest in the 20-year-old winger from Chelsea and Manchester United in the former Manchester City prospect.

Football in England and in Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not certain when the campaign will resume.

It is also not clear if the summer transfer window will open at the scheduled time, or whether it will be pushed back.

The Times has given an update on the 20-year-old’s future, claiming that childhood friends believe that the winger will return to England, but those advising him say that he wants to move to Spain.

“Childhood friends believe Sancho will return to the Premier League, but those advising him say the preferred destination is La Liga,” states the report in The Times.

According to WhoScored, Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga and has scored two goals and provided two assists in the Champions League for Dortmund so far this season.