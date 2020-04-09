West Ham fans react to rumours linking Anderson away from the club

The Brazilian's performances have been underwhelming for West Ham this season.

Corriere Dello Sport have claimed today that Napoli are interested in signing West Ham United's Felipe Anderson in the summer.

The £36 million signing from Lazio in the summer of 2018 (BBC) has scored just once for the Irons all season and has been hugely disappointing, much like his most of teammates.

The Hammers have had a terrible campaign which forced the club to sack Manuel Pellegrini at the end of last year. West Ham are now 16th in the league table, just two points ahead of 19th placed Aston Villa who have played a game less.

Safety has to be the biggest priority for David Moyes at the moment but if and when they achieve that, they will have to make some big decisions over the futures of some of their players.

Claret and Hugh claimed that Moyes could be tempted to cash in on Anderson in the summer after seeing him struggle in the league this season.

The Brazilian showed everyone what he is capable of in his debut season where he scored 10 times and provided five assists in all competitions.

Trying to move him on after one poor season might be seen as a hasty move unless a huge offer comes in for him but West Ham fans are split over what the club should do about the Brazilian in the summer.

Here are how a few of the reacted on Twitter:

No, Anderson should stay unless a big bid comes in (£30+m), he’s been a scapegoat this season & he like Haller needs better support & use in a system!

I’d move Lanzini & Yarm before I even think about selling him... — Steven McCarthy (@StevenMcCarthy9) April 8, 2020

30m is less then we paid for him. We shouldn’t consider any bid for Anderson. — Dan Ellis (@xDellisOfficial) April 8, 2020

I’d part with Lanzini first — Harry Bennett (@hammerh62) April 8, 2020

Selling anderson is the biggest mistake we would make , Lanzini, wilshere and Yarmo out , and replace Anderson wil be much better in a properly scriptured team where he can just play like he wants too — Martyn Hobbs (@MartynHobbs12) April 8, 2020

So you’d keep 30 year old injury prone yarmolenko over 26 year old potential game changer Felipe Anderson who we should be building our team around — Ed Richardson (@eSav02) April 8, 2020

Anderson is best player we have right now!! — ᚨᛗᛁᚱ᛫ᚱᛖᛉᚨ⚒️ (@nightcrawler_wh) April 8, 2020

Why Felipe? — Nicholas Pellegrini (@NichoPelle) April 8, 2020

Bye bye Anderson and good riddance — CraftyCockney (@CraftyCockney3) April 8, 2020

Good the as much as I like him and know what he’s capable of the man jogs a bit then passes it I’ve rarely seen him run. We need some pace in our team someone who ain’t afraid to take on defenders — BowenSZN (@BrilliantBowen_) April 8, 2020