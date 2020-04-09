Quick links

West Ham fans react to rumours linking Anderson away from the club

Shamanth Jayaram
West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Robert Snodgrass, Declan Rice and Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match between West Ham United and...
The Brazilian's performances have been underwhelming for West Ham this season.

Felipe Anderson of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on February 25, 2019 in Romford, England.

Corriere Dello Sport have claimed today that Napoli are interested in signing West Ham United's Felipe Anderson in the summer.

The £36 million signing from Lazio in the summer of 2018 (BBC) has scored just once for the Irons all season and has been hugely disappointing, much like his most of teammates. 

The Hammers have had a terrible campaign which forced the club to sack Manuel Pellegrini at the end of last year. West Ham are now 16th in the league table, just two points ahead of 19th placed Aston Villa who have played a game less. 

 

Safety has to be the biggest priority for David Moyes at the moment but if and when they achieve that, they will have to make some big decisions over the futures of some of their players. 

Claret and Hugh claimed that Moyes could be tempted to cash in on Anderson in the summer after seeing him struggle in the league this season. 

The Brazilian showed everyone what he is capable of in his debut season where he scored 10 times and provided five assists in all competitions. 

Felipe Anderson of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Trying to move him on after one poor season might be seen as a hasty move unless a huge offer comes in for him but West Ham fans are split over what the club should do about the Brazilian in the summer. 

Here are how a few of the reacted on Twitter: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England on 27 April 2019.

