How to find the Top Model Look Filter on Insatgram - turn yourself into Xenia Belskaya!

Instagram has another popular new filter, and this one makes. you look like a model.

Instagram is known for its filters that allow you to alter and enhance your appearance, with many people using them to feel more confident about the way they look online.

Everyone wants to look like a model right? Well real life model Xenia Belskaya has made it so everyone can be a model with her new Top Model Look Filter, the filter that everyone is talking about.

View this post on Instagram For those who’s like natural look -TOP BABE LOOK #topbabelook#topmodellookfilter#instafilters#instagramfilters#маскиинстаграм#маскидлясторис A post shared by (@xeniabelskaya) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:19am PST

Who is Xenia Belskaya?

Xenia Belskaya is a model and Instagram Influencer with over 110 thousand followers on Instagram. She models for Anger Models, a worldwide model management company and as well as being a model, Xenia acts as head of the art department.

She has created a range of different Instagram filters which she has saved to her profile highlights for everyone to use. The filters aim to enhance your appearance and achieve that model look that everyone desires.

View this post on Instagram sunset date ☀️ #Dubai A post shared by (@xeniabelskaya) on Apr 5, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

What is Instagram's Top Model Look Filter?

The Top Model Look Filter smooths your skin, plumps your lips and brightens your eyes whilst also applying subtle virtual makeup to give you a flawless model effect.

The filter is popular as it improves your appearance, and perfects any imperfections, allowing users to feel more confident online.

i swear the filter “top model look” by Xeniabelskaya on instagram is *chefs kiss* — belen (@BelenGut1errez) November 4, 2019

How to get the Top Model Look Filter

Click on 'Your Story' in the top left corner of your homepage to add an Instagram story.

Scroll across to the last filter at the bottom of the screen, this will be a magnifying glass symbol.

Click on the magnifying glass and then click on another magnifying glass in the top right hand corner to search the filters.

Search the words 'Top Model' into the search bar.

Click on the filter made by 'xeniabelskaya', this is usually the first one.

Press 'Try it'.

Take a photo or video with the filter and then save it or post it to Instagram.

ever since I found that top model look Instagram filter I don’t know how to act — lys (@besoalone) October 28, 2019