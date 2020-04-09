The Main Event: Who is Seth Banee Carr? Netflix's WWE film shines spotlight on rising star

The Main Event brings WWE wrestling to Netflix but who is the film's main star, Seth Carr?

It's always fascinating to watch the career of a rising star in the acting industry.

And, thanks to Netflix, we often get the chance to check out an actor's first foray into the industry as the streaming service often gives opportunities to up and coming talent.

The best example of this in April 2020 comes in the WWE-themed film The Main Event.

Taking on the starring role in the film is Seth Banee Carr but just what do we know about this emerging actor?

The Main Event on Netflix

The Main Event arrives on Netflix on April 10th, 2020.

The film tells the story of Leo Thompson, a spirited 11-year-old with a huge passion for WWE and wrestling.

As a small 11-year-old, Leo isn't really built for wrestling but when he discovers a mysterious wrestling mask in his bedroom wall, he is suddenly transformed into a wrestling master and turns his talents to winning a place in the WWE roster.

Introducing Seth Carr as Leo Thompson

Taking on the starring role of Leo Thompson is Seth Carr.

Born on August 16th, 2007, Seth is just 12 years old but it's clear to see from his early career that Seth Carr will be one-to-watch over the coming years.

At just three months old, Seth was already on the path to fame when he became a baby model but as he grew older, acting became his passion and, according to IMDb, his first professional acting role came at just the age of six.

Away from the screen, Seth also has parent-ran accounts on social media, specifically Twitter and Instagram where he has a following of 1,200 and 28,900 respectively.

Seth Carr: Films and TV

As mentioned, Seth Carr's debut acting role came in 2007 when he appeared in the Joaquin Phoenix-starring film Her.

Since then, Seth has gone on to appear in 16 acting roles and what's more impressive is the size of the productions he's been involved in.

In just his second acting role, Seth appeared in the highly acclaimed Ray Donovan and has also gone on to appear in the likes of Terminator: Genisys, Bosch, Knight Squad and Brooklyn Nine-Nine where he appeared as young Holt.

Seth Carr's most recognisable role to date, however, came as young Killmonger in the Marvel superhero film Black Panther.

After a hugely impressive start to his career, we're fascinated to see where Seth Carr appears next.

