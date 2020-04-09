Quick links

'The greatest talent we have': £18m man thinks Liverpool-linked star is the best around

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga star Kai Havertz priority number one for Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto at BayArena on February 20, 2020 in...

Liverpool linked Kai Havertz is the biggest talent in German football, the midfielder’s former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Benjamin Henrichs has told Goal.

Almost as soon as he burst onto the scene at the Bay Arena as a fresh-faced, floppy-haired 17-year-old, Havertz has been tipped to reach the very top of the game in breakneck speed. And reigning European champions Liverpool could take him there.

Jurgen Klopp has made the 20-year-old his top summer target, according to The Express, with a man who has frequently been labelled the 'new Ozil’ or the ‘new Ballack’ stepping out of the shadow of some of the greatest footballers in modern German history.

 

Henrichs, the £18 million Monaco full-back who rose through the ranks alongside Havertz at Leverkusen, is certainly of the opinion that there is no bigger talent available to national team coach Joachim Low at present.

"He is the greatest talent we have in Germany and in the Bundesliga he was definitely my strongest team-mate,” said a man who also shared a dressing room with Julian Brandt, Bernd Leno and Charles Aranguiz at Bayer Leverkusen.

Kevin Volland, Julian Baumgartlinger, Benjamin Henrichs and Kai Havertz (R-L) of Leverkusen celebrate after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg at BayArena on...

It remains to be seen what impact the global health crisis has on the summer transfer window, however. Leverkusen had initially hoped to command a fee somewhere in the region of £100 million but they may be forced to reconsider that valuation when football resumes.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may see their ability to splash out on the world’s biggest talents constricted by a prolonged absence from Premier League action.

Kai Havertz of Germany (L) and Kerr McInroy of Scotland fight for the ball during the Under 19 Euro Qualifier between Germany and Scotland on March 21, 2018 in Lippstadt, Germany.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

