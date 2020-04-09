'The greatest talent we have': £18m man thinks Liverpool-linked star is the best around

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga star Kai Havertz priority number one for Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool linked Kai Havertz is the biggest talent in German football, the midfielder’s former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Benjamin Henrichs has told Goal.

Almost as soon as he burst onto the scene at the Bay Arena as a fresh-faced, floppy-haired 17-year-old, Havertz has been tipped to reach the very top of the game in breakneck speed. And reigning European champions Liverpool could take him there.

Jurgen Klopp has made the 20-year-old his top summer target, according to The Express, with a man who has frequently been labelled the 'new Ozil’ or the ‘new Ballack’ stepping out of the shadow of some of the greatest footballers in modern German history.

Henrichs, the £18 million Monaco full-back who rose through the ranks alongside Havertz at Leverkusen, is certainly of the opinion that there is no bigger talent available to national team coach Joachim Low at present.

"He is the greatest talent we have in Germany and in the Bundesliga he was definitely my strongest team-mate,” said a man who also shared a dressing room with Julian Brandt, Bernd Leno and Charles Aranguiz at Bayer Leverkusen.

It remains to be seen what impact the global health crisis has on the summer transfer window, however. Leverkusen had initially hoped to command a fee somewhere in the region of £100 million but they may be forced to reconsider that valuation when football resumes.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may see their ability to splash out on the world’s biggest talents constricted by a prolonged absence from Premier League action.