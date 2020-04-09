The Big Show Show: Who is Reylynn Caster? Explore the Netflix star's Instagram, age and previous roles!

The Big Show Show brings wrestling to Netflix in a way you might not expect but who is rising star Reylynn Caster?

It's becoming more and more common in this day and age to see wrestlers make the switch from wrestling to acting.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is obviously the best example of this as he's now starring in almost every film under the sun.

More recently, we've seen John Cena take up acting roles in the likes of Bumblebee and Ferdinand but now it's the turn of the Big Show as he makes his first foray into the acting world on Netflix.

The Big Show Show is a sitcom centred around Big Show and his fictional family, including eldest child Lola.

Lola is played in the series by acting newcomer Reylynn Caster but what exactly do we know about this up and coming star?

The Big Show Show on Netflix

The Big Big Show arrived on Netflix on April 6th, 2020.

The eight-episode series follows Paul Wight (aka. Big Show) as he learns to live his life after wrestling.

He's joined in the sitcom by a fictionalised version of his own family and has to be a father to three unruly daughters despite being the biggest child in the family.

Introducing Reylynn Caster as Lola Wight

Lola Wight is a fictionalised version of Big Show's real eldest daughter, Cierra, and taking on the role of the fictional Lola in the series is Reylynn Caster.

Reylynn Caster already boasts plenty of acting experience despite only being 17 years old.

Born on March 3rd, 2003, the up and coming actress made her debut in the industry in 2014 at just 11 years of age, according to IMDb.

Away from the screen, Reylynn is also active on social media and has accounts on both Twitter and Instagram with a following of 3,990 and 115,000 respectively.

Reylynn Caster: Films and TV

As mentioned, Reylynn Caster has been working in the industry since 2014, when she appeared in the film Wichita.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in a total of 13 roles, the biggest of which have come in the likes of Think. Create. Repeat., Me, Myself and I and American Housewife.

It'll be fascinating to see where Reylynn Caster ends up next after a strong showing in The Big Show Show.

The Big Show Show is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 6th, 2020.