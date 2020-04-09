Quick links

Sold for £900k, Tottenham could reportedly expose PSG's transfer blunder

Jose Mourinho could reportedly sell Hugo Lloris - and Premier League giants Spurs want Lille's Ligue 1 goalkeeper Mike Maignan to replace him.

If you think Paris Saint-Germain have one of the strongest squads in world football right now, imagine if they hadn’t let some of the  best young talent in the world walk away from the Parc des Princes.

The list of players who have slipped through Les Parisiens is long and chock-full of quality; including but not limited to Odsonne Edouard, Kinglsey Coman, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Ikone, Moussa Dembele and Christopher Nkunku.

And that is without mentioning a man who might just be the best goalkeeper in the entirety of French football right now.

 

Back in August 2015, PSG sold a teenage Mike Maignan to Ligue 1 rivals Lille for less than £1 million.

These days, he is worth somewhere in the region of 20 times more amid claims from Le10 Sport that Tottenham Hotspur have identified the 24-year-old as a potential successor for the ageing and increasingly error-prone Hugo Lloris.

A France U21 international with cat-like reflexes and a penchant for penalty-saving heroics, there is certainly an argument to be made that Maignan, if PSG had shown a little more faith in their homegrown prospects, would have been fully established as the club’s number one goalkeeper by now.

Instead, a bonafide European giant who have been forced to witness Guendouzi leading Premier League midfieldiers a merry dance could soon watch on in horror as another one-that-got-away fulfills his vast potential in North London.

