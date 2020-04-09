Sold for £4m, Marcello Lippi says Liverpool reject is better than Pogba

Premier League giants Liverpool allowed Luis Alberto to leave Anfield for Serie A - now the midfielder could be heading to Everton from Lazio.

Reported Everton target Luis Alberto is better than Paul Pogba, according to legendary Italian coach Marcello Lippi in conversation with TMW Radio.

While Manchester United’s record signing has endured perhaps the most frustrating season of his career, appearing more on Instagram than he has on the Old Trafford turf thanks to a long-term, injury-enforced absence, another dynamic central midfielder is establishing himself as one of the best around

Spain international Alberto has fired Lazio into contention for their first Serie A title in two decades, producing 12 assists in the Italian top flight this season. Pogba has only once created that many goals in a single campaign; back in 2015/16 during his final year with Juventus.

Corriere dello Sera claims that Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are planning an audacious summer bid for a man who was sold by Merseyside rivals Liverpool for just £4 million.

And Lippi, who lead Italy to the 2006 World Cup while winning five Serie A titles and the Champions League at the helm of Juventus, believes there is only one winner between Alberto and Pogba.

"I would choose Luis Alberto, he has great quality,” says the now-71-year-old, who also prefers the Spanish schemer to his much-admired Lazio team-mate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Alberto would certainly be the sort of transformative, big-name signing Everton need if they are to close the gap between themselves in the top six.

With Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ciro Immobile and Kalidou Koulibaly also linked of late, it remains to be seen how far the lure of Ancelotti can take The Toffees in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Lippi's comments might just have Liverpool fans wondering if that meagre £4 million windfall was worth it.