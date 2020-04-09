What is the Snapchat Easter Egg Hunt? Will it return in April 2020?

In 2019, Snapchat took over the Easter weekend with its virtual egg hunt, but will it be returning for 2020?

We’re nearing the third week of lockdown in the UK and the days are all starting to merge into one. I think everyone is starting to lose track of what day it is, and if you didn’t know already, we are very quickly approaching Easter.

The Easter weekend is only a few days away, which means one thing - the Snapchat Easter Egg Hunt!

But with everyone stuck indoors, the question we all want to know is will the Egg Hunt be returning for 2020?

What is the Snapchat Easter Egg Hunt?

The Easter Egg Hunt is a virtual reality game that is often coined as being similar to Pokemon Go.

Using the Snapchat app, you Hunt for virtual Easter Eggs in the real world, collecting as many as you can. Each egg is worth one point, although there are rare five point eggs dotted about as well.

The aim is to collect as many as you can and gain the biggest score. Your total score is tallied and ranked against your friends.

The results are in for The Great Snapchat Egg Hunt of 2018! Thanks for playing! pic.twitter.com/K5dxVbcIfT — SnapMap (@SnapMap) April 4, 2018

How to take part in the Easter Egg Hunt

Open the Snapchat maps section of the Snapchat app around Easter Sunday.

You will see lots of Easter Eggs dotted around on the map.

Choose an egg and go to that location.

When you are at the location, open your camera and you should see a big Easter Egg in front of you.

Tap on it to collect it.

If you’ve found an egg, someone else can still collect the same one, but you can’t collect the same one twice.

Go and find some more and compete with your friends!

View this post on Instagram Not one freaking egg in Woodmere! #easteregghunt #snapchateasteregghunt A post shared by MELISSAS WORLD (@pink_plastic_dreams) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:10am PDT

Will the hunt return this April?

Many people are debating whether the hunt will be returning this year due to the UK Covid-19 lockdown.

The game is based on walking around the real world and collecting eggs from real life locations. As we are all confined to our homes to minimise the spread of the Coronavirus, lots of people think the Egg Hunt will not be returning this year, and think that Snapchat may have been asked not to put in the feature as it would encourage people to go outside and break lockdown orders.

Nothing has been said on the issue and Snapchat haven't confirmed or denied whether the Egg Hunt will be going ahead. However, Snapchat usually starts the Egg Hunt a few days before Easter Sunday, so it's not looking likely that it will be going ahead. But we'll have to wait and see!

So like, when does the Snapchat Easter egg hunt start because I’ve been waiting since last Easter for it. — Tay (@tay__renee13) April 9, 2020