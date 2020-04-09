Quick links

Sky Sports pundit takes swipe at two Arsenal midfielders

John Verrall
Phil Thompson during the Liverpool FC Legends Tour Pre-match press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 14, 2013 in Durban, South Africa.
Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has netted 17 goals in the Premier League this season.

In this handout image provided by the ITM Group, Phil Thompson attends the Liverpool FC Legends Tour Pre-match press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 14, 2013 in Durban,...

Phil Thompson has told Sky Sports he is amazed that Pierre Emerick Aubamayeng has performed so well for Arsenal, considering Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi often play in the same team as him.

Aubameyang has led Arsenal’s scoring charts again this season, after hitting the back of the net 17 times in the Premier League this term.

And Thompson claims that Aubameyang has done seriously well to score so many goals in an Arsenal side which lacks creativity in midfield.

“On the left is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Thompson said when naming his Premier League team of the season.

 

“To score the goals he has done for Arsenal, in very difficult times, is a testament to his goalscoring ability.

“If you are leading the way with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi, who are not the most creative behind you, it says everything for the amount of goals he scores. He needs to be in my side.”

Arsenal are now facing a real fight to keep hold of Aubameyang this summer, as concerns grow that he could leave them.

Aubameyang still hasn’t penned a new contract at the Gunners, and he has just a year remaining on his current deal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

That leaves Arsenal seriously vulnerable to losing Aubameyang as they are in an awkward situation.

If the rapid forward doesn’t pen a new deal then Arsenal will effectively have to cash in on him in the summer, or risk losing him for free next year.

If Aubamayeng does leave Arsenal that would be a massive blow, as replacing his goals would be practically impossible for Mikel Arteta’s men.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

