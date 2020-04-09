Quick links

Sky Sports pundit says key Liverpool player looks 'cumbersome and sluggish'

John Verrall
Adrian and Virgil van Dijk congratulate teammate James Milner of Liverpool after he clears off the line during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield...
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been a regular in Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk hasn’t been as good as last year, but he has still enjoyed a wonderful at campaign at Anfield.

Van Dijk has been a mainstay in Liverpool’s team this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s side boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League.

The Dutch defender has been imperious at the back, but he has not always managed to totally impress Nicholas.

The Soccer Saturday pundit claims that the Liverpool man can look ‘cumbersome and sluggish’ but is often bailed out by the recovery speed he has.

 

“Has he been as good as last year? No. He looks cumbersome and sluggish at times, but his pace can rescue him,” Nicholas said.

“He has pace and purpose on the ball, while having a great awareness of danger. He never jumps in and rarely dives in.

“If someone is really quick, they may have a chance, or if a player is tricky, they could send him the wrong way, but he stands up and asks them to do something, meaning the player would normally lay it off. He has an authority within the game.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

“Is he as good as what people think? Yes, he is that good. People are scared to test him. Little balls in behind can make him vulnerable, but who isn't? He is a leader and has such a response of being on the ball, whether it be 10 yards or 60. He is good in the air both in attack and defence, he has to be in the team of the season.”

Van Dijk has recently committed his future to Liverpool, saying that he wants to become at legend at Anfield.

Those words should delight Liverpool supporters, as he plays such a key role for them.

Since stepping into their line-up, Van Dijk has transformed Liverpool’s team and he is now considered the very best centre-back in world football by most observers.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

