Sky Sports pundit claims left-back Spurs want is almost as good as Andy Robertson

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester City in the summer.

Phil Thompson has claimed on Sky Sports that Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Ben Chilwell has been almost as good as Liverpool’s Andy Robertson this season.

The Daily Express claim that Leicester City full-back Chilwell is on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho’s list of targets for the summer.

Chilwell has had an excellent season for the Foxes, and he has now fully established himself as England’s first choice at left-back.

And Thompson has claimed that the big money Spurs target has nearly been as good as Robertson this term, when discussing his team of the season.

 

“I think Andy Robertson gets this comfortably. Nobody could hold a position down at City who could give him a problem with a position in this side. Ben Chilwell is probably the only one that comes near,” he said.

If Tottenham did land Chilwell in the summer he would be an excellent addition to their side.

Spurs have struggled to find a consistent option at left-back this term, and it has proven a real problem for them.

Ben Davies has suffered badly with injury, while Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga have both been played there, but they are more comfortable centrally.

If Tottenham were to snap up Chilwell it is unlikely that Leicester would be open to selling him cheaply, as he has played such a key role for Brendan Rodgers’ men this term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

