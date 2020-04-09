Mikel Arteta explains his plans ahead of the summer transfer window

The Gunners boss, like everyone else, is unsure of what's in store in the next few months.

Mikel Arteta spoke to Sky Sports about his plans in his first-ever summer transfer window as Arsenal boss.

The Spaniard took charge of the Gunners back in December and has certainly improved the team. Arsenal have looked a lot better on the ball and have become more difficult to beat.

The standstill in football has come at the wrong time for Arsenal who were trying to get some momentum going. In this period, Arteta has a lot to think about his side going forward and that includes the upcoming transfer window.

"I'm planning two or three different scenarios that we can face. Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing," said Arteta.

He continued: "We have to react daily. We don't know what the financial situation is going to be, we don't know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment."

Arsenal need to think about what they will do with their loan players. Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos will return to their parent clubs if a permanent deal cannot be struck but Cedric will be easier to sign considering that he will be a free agent in the summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract situation is another big headache for Arteta. The Gabonese will have to be sold in the summer if he declines a new deal but with everything going on in the world right now, the transfer fees will also likely take a hit.

Arsenal also need a new centre-half and possibly a new midfielder as well. If Aubameyang does leave, a new striker will also become a priority which will make things extremely difficult for Arteta ahead of his first full season in charge of the club.