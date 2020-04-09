Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Schalke set to make low offer for Arsenal and Tottenham target Arkadiusz Milik

Dan Coombs
Arkadiusz Milik gestures during SSC Napoli Pre-Season Training Camp on July 25, 2019 in Dimaro, Italy.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked to Arkadiusz Milik.

Arkadiusz Milik gestures during SSC Napoli Pre-Season Training Camp on July 25, 2019 in Dimaro, Italy.

Arkadiusz Milik could be an interesting test case for an alleged recalibrated transfer market amid the uncertain financial climate.

Four weeks ago, Calcio Napoli 24 reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were both tracking the Poland international striker, who was valued at £40 million in the report, amid interest also from Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

Now there is a reported offer on the table, from German side Schalke.

 

TMW report Schalke are set to submitted a low-ball bid of £22 million to test Napoli's resolve.

German football is making steps to get up and running again and that's why they are making steps to try and recruit.

If Napoli are desperate to make a bit of money right now, Schalke may have some joy, although their bid seems optimistic.

Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 6 January 2020.

It's certainly one for Arsenal and Tottenham to keep an eye on, not just with regard to Milik.

In the scenario where Napoli accept a cheap offer for Milik, it will send a message about how transfer fees have fallen.

Clubs across Europe may follow Schalke's lead in making low offers for players, in the hope they may get lucky.

Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Stadio San Paolo on December 29, 2018 in Naples, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch