Schalke set to make low offer for Arsenal and Tottenham target Arkadiusz Milik

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked to Arkadiusz Milik.

Arkadiusz Milik could be an interesting test case for an alleged recalibrated transfer market amid the uncertain financial climate.

Four weeks ago, Calcio Napoli 24 reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were both tracking the Poland international striker, who was valued at £40 million in the report, amid interest also from Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

Now there is a reported offer on the table, from German side Schalke.

TMW report Schalke are set to submitted a low-ball bid of £22 million to test Napoli's resolve.

German football is making steps to get up and running again and that's why they are making steps to try and recruit.

If Napoli are desperate to make a bit of money right now, Schalke may have some joy, although their bid seems optimistic.

It's certainly one for Arsenal and Tottenham to keep an eye on, not just with regard to Milik.

In the scenario where Napoli accept a cheap offer for Milik, it will send a message about how transfer fees have fallen.

Clubs across Europe may follow Schalke's lead in making low offers for players, in the hope they may get lucky.