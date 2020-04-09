Santi Cazorla raves about reported Liverpool and Arsenal target's fearsome pace

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on Villarreal's La Liga winger Samu Chukwueze - will Jurgen Klopp or Mikel Arteta win the race?

Santi Cazorla has named Arsenal and Liverpool target Samu Chukwueze as his fastest team-mate in an Instagram Q&A for La Liga.

This is not the first time a modern-day Gunners legend has spoken publicly about a Nigerian winger with an explosive turn of pace in his locker.

Back in February, Cazorla let the cat out of the bag somewhat when he admitted to Marca that none other than Arsenal had contacted him to enquire about his fellow Villarreal star. The North London giants, it seems, are interested in belatedly bringing Chukwueze to the Emirates, two years after they missed out on the chance to land him for just £4 million (Guardian Nigeria).

Now valued somewhere in the region of £60 million, Liverpool have also expressed a desire to sign a forward who shot to fame when he ripped Barcelona’s La Liga-winning defence apart during a stunning 4-4 draw at the Castellon Coast a year ago (France Football).

Cazorla is well placed to pass judgement on Chukwueze, having watched on in awe as the 20-year-old rose through the ranks to establish himself as one of La Liga’s hottest prospects over the last 18 months or so.

And when asked to name the quickest player he has shared a pitch with, his response was immediate; ‘Chukwueze’.

A winger with an eye for goal, Chukwueze loves nothing more than cutting inside from the left onto his favoured right foot before lining up shots from any angle and distance. As you might expect, this is a man who grew up idolising none other than Arjen Robben.