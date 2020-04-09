Quick links

Roma's desire to sign Smalling permanently pushes Fazio to 'inevitable' exit

One player Tottenham have been linked to, pushes an ex Spurs star towards a new chapter in his career.

After a quite terrible spell at Tottenham Hotspur, Federico Fazio has enjoyed a career resurgence at Roma.

Fazio was one of Mauricio Pochettino's first signings at Spurs, one he would rather forget about.

His style of play was no suited to the quick paced Premier League and his sale to Roma was a blessing for all parties.

 

Now Fazio's career at the club is coming to an end, with TMW reporting Fazio's departure in the next transfer window is 'inevitable', with just one year left on his current contract.

This is partly down to a player linked with a move to Tottenham, on loan defender Chris Smalling from Manchester United.

Smalling's presence has meant Fazio has only played in 12 Serie A matches this season, and just 10 of them have been starts.

Tuttosport report that Tottenham are keen on Smalling, with manager Jose Mourinho interested in a player who he managed at Old Trafford. 

Roma though are in clear pole position, and as it stands, this spells the end for Fazio's spell at the club.

TMW report Sampdoria, Cagliari, Torino and Fiorentina are all interested, along with teams in Argentina and Spain. He is said to be willing to take a pay cut to seal a move.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

