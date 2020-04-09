How to get plane crazy egg in Roblox for Egg Hunt 2020

A short guide for how to get the Plane Crazy egg in Roblox for the Egg Hunt 2020

The Roblox Egg Hunt 2020 has begun and lasts until April 28th. It's an event which tasks you with the challenge of finding 49 eggs littered across an equal amount of different games, and ones of these games you must find an egg in is Plane Crazy. This one is easy to get in principle, but it's the execution that is hard thanks to weird controls.

As previously mentioned, there are 49 different games for you to find an egg in to complete the Roblox Egg Hunt 2020. Getting an egg will reward you with a unique hat for your avatar, and the challenges for getting them vary in difficulty from game-to-game.

Some of them are simpler to get such as in Robloxian High School, whereas others are more time consuming such as in Ski Resort and Plane Crazy.

How to get Plane Crazy egg in Roblox for 2020 Egg Hunt

You must complete the game's building tutorial to get the Plane Crazy egg in Roblox for the Egg Hunt 2020.

Completing the Plane Crazy tutorial is necessary as it's how you build your aircraft to get the Roblox egg.

The good news is that the tutorial is fairly easy thanks to simple-to-follow instructions for every required step. It'll take you a few minutes to complete, but you should never become stuck thanks to the instructions and arrow indicators.

Once you've built your aircraft, you need to fly to the large island in the sky. Unfortunately, this is rather tricky thanks to awkward controls that'll make you resemble a drunk pilot as opposed to Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

When you've got enough control of the plane to fly above the island, simply jump out of your aircraft onto the floating isle.

After you've done this, all you need to do is climb a minor hill to retrieve the prized egg.