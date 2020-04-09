‘Ripping them apart’: Some Celtic fans enjoying £20m player’s brutal Rangers dig

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic by 13 points.

Some Celtic fans have responded to Moussa Dembele’s dig at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Twitter.

Dembele has mocked Rangers and has stated that the Gers will not win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

According to The Daily Record, Rangers are repairing their pitch at Ibrox, with the Gers having given up any hope of a quick start to the season.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the campaign will resume - if it will resume.

Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Dembele was on the books of Celtic from the summer of 2016 until the summer of 2018 when he moved to Lyon for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £19.7 million.

Some Celtic fans have responded to Dembele’s dig at Rangers on Twitter, as shown below.

Top trolling big man — Marc O'Hara (@marc_ohara) April 8, 2020

He loves a wee dig lol — Celtic Bhoy 1978 (@Kevinpmallon1) April 8, 2020

Why did he have to leave man, best since larsson on the pitch. Best since that Yer Uncle Ki parody twitter account off it — kevan currie (@REALkevancurrie) April 8, 2020

Still ripping them apart. pic.twitter.com/guFAAmZ3lP — Sam Hughes (@Sammissile88) April 8, 2020

The best there’s ever been — Aidan (@AMc88_) April 8, 2020

Love you xxxx — tony gordon (@gordon_tony) April 8, 2020

Utter hero — Knoxy (@knoxyy_67) April 8, 2020

Miss you big man — Dan (@danbullen_) April 8, 2020