‘Ripping them apart’: Some Celtic fans enjoying £20m player’s brutal Rangers dig

Moussa Dembele of Olympique Lyon celebrates 2-2 with Ferland Mendy of Olympique Lyon, Bertrand Traore of Olympique Lyon, Nabil Fekir of Olympique Lyon during the French League 1 match...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic by 13 points.

Moussa Dembele of Lyon celebrates his goal during the french Ligue 1 match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL, Lyon) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Groupama Stadium on February 3, 2019 in...

Some Celtic fans have responded to Moussa Dembele’s dig at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on Twitter.

Dembele has mocked Rangers and has stated that the Gers will not win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

According to The Daily Record, Rangers are repairing their pitch at Ibrox, with the Gers having given up any hope of a quick start to the season.

 

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the campaign will resume - if it will resume.

Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Dembele was on the books of Celtic from the summer of 2016 until the summer of 2018 when he moved to Lyon for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £19.7 million.

Moussa Dembele of Olympique Lyon celebrates 2-2 during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 1, 2018 in Lille France

Some Celtic fans have responded to Dembele’s dig at Rangers on Twitter, as shown below.

Moussa Dembele of Lyon celebrates his goal during the french Ligue 1 match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL, Lyon) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Groupama Stadium on February 3, 2019 in...

