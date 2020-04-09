Quick links

Reported Mourinho target for Spurs says he's been approached

John Verrall
Lille's Portuguese sports director Luis Campos is seen prior the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Lille, at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse, southern France, on October 19,...
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to link up with Luis Campos of Lille.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Luis Campos has told Mais Futebol that he has been approached by another club, but would struggle to leave Lille.

Tottenham were heavily linked with transfer chief, Campos, soon after Jose Mourinho took charge but failed to get a deal over the line.

The Daily Telegraph reported how Tottenham wanted Campos as their director of football, with Mourinho sharing a great connection with the Lille man.

There was a feeling that Spurs could return for Campos in the summer.

 

But the Portuguese transfer chief has played down his chances of moving to the Premier League.

"I don't have a crazy obsession with going to England and leaving this project, which is very special and which I have a great amount of responsibility,” he said.

“There have been approaches from other teams...but things are going well and it'd be difficult for me to leave Lille.”

If Tottenham do manage to convince Campos to depart Lille he could be a hugely important signing for their backroom staff.

Campos is said to have unearthed the talents of the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Boubakary Soumare, Victor Osimhen, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe over recent years, and if he could find similar some gems for Spurs he would be a wonderful addition.

John Verrall

