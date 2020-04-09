Quick links

Reported Inter Milan interest in Georginio Wijnaldum fits their transfer strategy

Dan Coombs
Liverpool midfielder is a reported target for Antonio Conte's Serie A title challengers Inter Milan.

Georginio Wijnaldum's future at Liverpool is under threat from reported interest from Inter Milan.

TMW report Inter see Wijnaldum as an affordable midfield option this summer.

 

The report does state that Inter understand their chances would be over if Wijnaldum signs a new contract at Liverpool, although so far no renewal deal has been struck.

Inter's interest in Wijnaldum fits a clear pattern of targeting established Premier League talent.

It is a strategy overseen by Inter boss Antonio Conte, who has seen the players he has targeted first hand during his stint at Chelsea.

He has signed Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses, Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young, and Wijnaldum is a player he has coached against too.

The 29-year-old is a proven star and has a Champions League winner's medal on his CV too.

He would be a good addition for Inter, who would provide him with an opportunity for a new challenge.

That's what has appealed to Inter's current ex-Premier League cohort, and Liverpool should be concerned.

Wijnaldum has a genuine alternative option to the Reds, which may prove tempting. That didn't seem to be the case before.

Certainly this will strengthen his hand in negotiations for a new deal, at the very least.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

