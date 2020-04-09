Report: West Ham and Everton want £9m, London-born ace, Hammers have advantage

A return to the Premier League is on the cards for Torino's Ola Aina, with David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti linked with the former Chelsea starlet.

Former Chelsea youngster Ola Aina could be on his way back to the Premier League with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Everton and West Ham United have expressed an interest in the Nigerian international.

Just ten months ago, a London giant cashed in one a player who had spent over a decade at Stamford Bridge. Aina was sold to Torino for £9 million but the Southwark-born 23-year-old appears to already have his heart set on a return to familiar surroundings.

Reports in Italy claim that the 14-cap right-back is feeling a little homesick. With that in mind, you’d think that West Ham would have an advantage over Everton as they go head-to-head to bring Aina back to the Premier League.

West Ham are based in London after all, and the prospect of donning claret and blue would surely appeal to a youngster who grew up on the banks of the Thames.

It is no secret that West Ham will be looking to bring a new right-back to the London Stadium this summer with Pablo Zabaleta’s long, storied career in English football set to come to an end. Ryan Fredericks, meanwhile, has struggled with both fitness and form during a testing 2019/20 campaign.

Up in the north west, Everton continue to be linked with a whole host of right-sided defenders amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the futures of Jonjoe Kenny and Monaco loanee Djibril Sidibe.

But if Aina is pining for life in London, capital club West Ham might just be a dream destination.