Report: Villa player now up for grabs, Smith wants to keep him but he could leave

Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare has gone out on loan to Coventry City and seriously impressed.

Aston Villa could face the prospect of losing Callum O’Hare this summer, according to claims in Coventry Live.

The local paper claims that the Villa youngster is still ‘up for grabs’ after his impressive campaign in League One.

O’Hare was sent out on loan by Villa at the start of the season, and he has gone on to play a key role at Coventry, with Mark Robins’ side currently sat at the top of the third tier.

Dean Smith wants to keep O’Hare, but his contract is set to expire at the end of June, and he is yet to pen new terms.

Coventry Live now claim that there is real doubt over whether O’Hare will stay at Villa, with his future very much up in the air.

Losing O’Hare would be a blow to the claret and blues, as he looks to be one of their best up and coming talents.

If Villa are relegated to the Championship then O’Hare could have a genuine chance of starting regularly at Villa Park next term, as he has dazzled in League One at times this season.

O’Hare has made 29 appearances for Coventry this term, and claimed three goals and four assists over the course of the campaign.