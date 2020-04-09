Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Villa player now up for grabs, Smith wants to keep him but he could leave

John Verrall
Callum O'Hare of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 24, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa midfielder Callum O'Hare has gone out on loan to Coventry City and seriously impressed.

Callum O'Hare of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 24, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa could face the prospect of losing Callum O’Hare this summer, according to claims in Coventry Live.

The local paper claims that the Villa youngster is still ‘up for grabs’ after his impressive campaign in League One.

O’Hare was sent out on loan by Villa at the start of the season, and he has gone on to play a key role at Coventry, with Mark Robins’ side currently sat at the top of the third tier.

 

Dean Smith wants to keep O’Hare, but his contract is set to expire at the end of June, and he is yet to pen new terms.

Coventry Live now claim that there is real doubt over whether O’Hare will stay at Villa, with his future very much up in the air.

Callum O'Hare of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park on August 27, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Losing O’Hare would be a blow to the claret and blues, as he looks to be one of their best up and coming talents.

If Villa are relegated to the Championship then O’Hare could have a genuine chance of starting regularly at Villa Park next term, as he has dazzled in League One at times this season.

O’Hare has made 29 appearances for Coventry this term, and claimed three goals and four assists over the course of the campaign.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch