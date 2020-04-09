Quick links

Report: Tottenham still admire player they've wanted since 2017, despite £100m price-tag

Danny Owen
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho's Spurs have it all to do if they want to win the race to bring Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga star Kai Havertz to the Premier League.

Kai Havertz of Germany in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Estonia and Germany on October 13, 2019 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Tottenham Hotspur are still keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz, according to Sky Sports, despite the fact the Germany international moved well out of their price-range quite a while ago.

Back in 2017, a North London giant found themselves linked with one of the hottest teenage prospects in the modern game.

Sky claimed that a Spurs side then in the midst of their Mauricio Pochettino heyday were keeping tabs on some of Europe’s next generation of superstars with 18-year-old Havertz, alongside Donny Van de Beek, Justin Kluivert and then-Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, on their radar.

 

Three years on, Havertz is still a target. But there is a nagging feeling that arguably the best young midfielder in Europe right now has been out of Tottenham’s reach for some time now.

Sky themselves point out that Leverkusen will demand a fee somewhere in the region of £100 million for their prized asset. The chances of Tottenham investing a nine-figure sum on a single player looked very unlikely even before the global health crisis arrived to propel football into a period of unprecedented financial uncertainty.

Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen scores his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen...

The likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are also interested. And they at least appear to have the monetary muscle to make an offer capable of twisting Leverkusen’s arm.

For Tottenham, well let’s just say they probably should have made more of an effort all the way back in 2017.

Kai Havertz of Germany (L) and Kerr McInroy of Scotland fight for the ball during the Under 19 Euro Qualifier between Germany and Scotland on March 21, 2018 in Lippstadt, Germany.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

