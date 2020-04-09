Report: Tottenham still admire player they've wanted since 2017, despite £100m price-tag

Jose Mourinho's Spurs have it all to do if they want to win the race to bring Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga star Kai Havertz to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur are still keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz, according to Sky Sports, despite the fact the Germany international moved well out of their price-range quite a while ago.

Back in 2017, a North London giant found themselves linked with one of the hottest teenage prospects in the modern game.

Sky claimed that a Spurs side then in the midst of their Mauricio Pochettino heyday were keeping tabs on some of Europe’s next generation of superstars with 18-year-old Havertz, alongside Donny Van de Beek, Justin Kluivert and then-Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, on their radar.

Three years on, Havertz is still a target. But there is a nagging feeling that arguably the best young midfielder in Europe right now has been out of Tottenham’s reach for some time now.

Sky themselves point out that Leverkusen will demand a fee somewhere in the region of £100 million for their prized asset. The chances of Tottenham investing a nine-figure sum on a single player looked very unlikely even before the global health crisis arrived to propel football into a period of unprecedented financial uncertainty.

The likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are also interested. And they at least appear to have the monetary muscle to make an offer capable of twisting Leverkusen’s arm.

For Tottenham, well let’s just say they probably should have made more of an effort all the way back in 2017.