Report: Tottenham Hotspur owe £83 million on transfers

Daniel Levy of Tottenham watches from the stands during the FA Cup match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 25th January 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly owe money for transfers.

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the U18 Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 24, 2019 in London,...

After The Times reported Tottenham Hotspur owe £637 million on a stadium loan, more details of the club's financial situation have emerged.

The Mail report Spurs owe £83 million in payments for transfers, the third highest in the Premier League.

 

This is only dwarved by Manchester City and Manchester United.

The figure comes despite Spurs not making a single transfer in the 2018/19 season.

Clubs often stagger payments for transfer fees over a number of years and this is how Tottenham arrive at the figure of still owing £83 million for various deals.

Daniel Levy chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in Liverpool, United...

These financial details of Tottenham's situation help highlight possible reasons behind the club's controversial decision to furlough non-playing staff onto the Government's job retention scheme.

Chairman Daniel Levy is evidently balancing the books carefully, and it this makes clear Tottenham are unlikely to want to spend big during the next transfer window.

Premier League clubs owe a combined £1.6 billion in transfer fees, although this does not factor in that many of these clubs will also be owed money themselves.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

