Report: Tottenham Hotspur owe £83 million on transfers

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly owe money for transfers.

After The Times reported Tottenham Hotspur owe £637 million on a stadium loan, more details of the club's financial situation have emerged.

The Mail report Spurs owe £83 million in payments for transfers, the third highest in the Premier League.

This is only dwarved by Manchester City and Manchester United.

The figure comes despite Spurs not making a single transfer in the 2018/19 season.

Clubs often stagger payments for transfer fees over a number of years and this is how Tottenham arrive at the figure of still owing £83 million for various deals.

These financial details of Tottenham's situation help highlight possible reasons behind the club's controversial decision to furlough non-playing staff onto the Government's job retention scheme.

Chairman Daniel Levy is evidently balancing the books carefully, and it this makes clear Tottenham are unlikely to want to spend big during the next transfer window.

Premier League clubs owe a combined £1.6 billion in transfer fees, although this does not factor in that many of these clubs will also be owed money themselves.