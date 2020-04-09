Report: Tottenham Hotspur owe £637 million on new stadium loan

Tottenham owe a staggering amount for their new stadium.

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur owe £637 million on a loan covering the costs of their new stadium.

Tottenham's stadium was opened one year ago and was lauded as being one of the best in Europe.

This clearly came at a price, with £637 million still outstanding.

The good news is that Tottenham can pay this back over a 23 year period,

The report says this works out at £30 million a season.

While this should be manageable, it is a cost Tottenham have to factor in, amid concerns over television revenues, reduced matchday income at present, wage budget and transfers.

It means Tottenham's stadium will remain outstanding on the club's books until 2043. By which time the club hope to remain a top flight club, still challenging for honours.

The amount of money owed shows how costly Tottenham's stadium was, and while architecturally, it is a work of art, Tottenham have to continue to manage the costs sensibly in order to ensure it does not become a millstone around the club's neck.