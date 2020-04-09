Report: Sheffield United confident they can sign two players, including £16m man

Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United landed Panos Retsos on loan from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, while Richairo Zivkovic also arrived.

Sheffield United are confident that they will still have the chance to sign Panos Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic on permanent deals this summer, according to The Star, despite the ongoing uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

Late in the January transfer window, The Blades’ dream season continued with the arrival of two highly-rated youngsters who are looking to get their careers back on track after a sudden fall from grace.

Retsos, a £16 million Greek international, moved to Bramall Lane after finding first-team football hard to come by at Bayer Leverkusen.

Zivkovic, meanwhile, had been plying his trade in the Chinese second tier with Changchun Yatai after failing to build on his wonderkid status during a forgettable stint at Ajax.

With the 2019/20 season on pause for the time being, Retsos and Zivkovic have yet to really get going in Sheffield United colours. And, with The Blades’ first refusal clause for both players due to expire on May 30, there were concerns that Chris Wilders’ best laid plans would soon go very much awry.

But, according to the Star, Sheffield United are confident that a deal can be reached to postpone that option until whenever this truncated campaign does reach it’s conclusion. That means they will still have the opportunity to tie their pair down should they make an impression.

It remains to be seen, however, if Retsos and Zivkovic are capable of forcing their way into a settled and well-drilled starting XI between now and then.