Report: Newcastle hand over take-it-or-leave-it contract offer to 20-year-old talent

John Verrall
Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester...
Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has enjoyed plenty of game time for Steve Bruce's side this term.

Newcastle United have already given Matty Longstaff his final offer for a new deal at St. James’ Park, according to the Chronicle.

Longstaff has a matter of months left on his contract at Newcastle, and new terms have still not been agreed.

Even though Steve Bruce has handed Longstaff plenty of first-team opportunities this season, the prospect appears to be considering making a move elsewhere.

 

And Newcastle are apparently determined not to budge in negotiations, with no progress made between the pair on agreeing a new deal.

Newcastle’s last offer is said to have been a ‘take it or leave it’ contract for Longstaff.

Matty Longstaff kicks a ball during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on March 05, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Although the Magpies don’t want to lose the youngster, they also are apparently not willing to offer him the pay-rise which he wants after a fine breakthrough season.

Longstaff has played 13 times for Newcastle this term, scoring on three occasions, including a memorable debut goal against Manchester United. 

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

