Report: Newcastle hand over take-it-or-leave-it contract offer to 20-year-old talent

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has enjoyed plenty of game time for Steve Bruce's side this term.

Newcastle United have already given Matty Longstaff his final offer for a new deal at St. James’ Park, according to the Chronicle.

Longstaff has a matter of months left on his contract at Newcastle, and new terms have still not been agreed.

Even though Steve Bruce has handed Longstaff plenty of first-team opportunities this season, the prospect appears to be considering making a move elsewhere.

And Newcastle are apparently determined not to budge in negotiations, with no progress made between the pair on agreeing a new deal.

Newcastle’s last offer is said to have been a ‘take it or leave it’ contract for Longstaff.

Although the Magpies don’t want to lose the youngster, they also are apparently not willing to offer him the pay-rise which he wants after a fine breakthrough season.

Longstaff has played 13 times for Newcastle this term, scoring on three occasions, including a memorable debut goal against Manchester United.