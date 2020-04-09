Report: Leicester will sell exit-linked player at a £20m loss this summer

Brendan Rodgers appears to have no place in his Leicester City squad for Premier League flop Islam Slimani - he is surely leaving the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City will listen to offers of around £9 million for Islam Slimani this summer with A Bola claiming that an ill-fitting striker will leave King Power for £20 million less than they paid for the Algeria international.

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s fair to say the Foxes really bungled the summer of 2016.

After stunning the entire world by winning the Premier League title the previous season, Leicester went into the subsequent transfer window looking to add some top-class talent to Claudio Raniere’s miracle-working squad.

But Slimani, who arrived alongside Ahmed Musa, Bartosz Kaputska, Luis Hernandez and Ron-Robert Zieler, quickly fell out of favour at the King Power.

A £29 million record signing never appeared to posses the pace or the movement to fit into Leicester’s system and, to this day, he has started just 15 league games for the club.

With just over 12 months left on his contract, Brendan Rodgers’ side are desperate to cash in this summer and A Bola suggests that a man who set Leicester back £29 million four years ago is now available for a third of that staggering price-tag.

At least, with Slimani netting nine times in 14 starts on loan at Monaco this season, there should be no shortage of suitors for a man who was linked with an admittedly desperate Tottenham and Manchester United as recently as January.