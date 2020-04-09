Report: Everton and Aston Villa contact defender's agent, Molineux move a possibility

Everton and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Christian Luyindama.

According to Fanatik, Everton, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all contact with the agent of Galatasaray defender Christian Luyndama.

It's claimed that the 26-year-old is now back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in November, with the centre back returning much quicker than expected.

There is of course no football for him to actually play given the global health crisis, but having him back running and training on his own is a big boost for Galatasaray – and possibly for the interested Premier League clubs.

It's believed that Everton, Villa and Wolves have all contacted Luyindama's agent to discuss a potential summer move, with Galatasaray reluctant to let him go.

Galatasaray paid €8million (£7million) to sign Luyindama from Standard Liege last year, having impressed on loan with the Turkish side in the second half of last season.

The DR Congo international is a huge presence at 6ft 3in, and he has shown himself to be strong and uncompromising, but also powerful in the air and quick across the ground.

He may not be a well-known name right now, but his impressive displays in Turkey now mean a Premier League move could be on the cards for him this summer.

Everton are looking to find a partner for Mason Holgate, whilst Wolves may look to add more depth defensively having seen summer signing Jesus Vallejo struggle before his January exit.

Villa would no doubt need to stay up in order to have a shot at signing Luyindama, and with football having many questions to answer amid the global pandemic, a deal for the defender may have many twists and turns yet.