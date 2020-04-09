Quick links

Everton

Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: Everton and Aston Villa contact defender's agent, Molineux move a possibility

Olly Dawes
Christian Luyindama of Galatasaray controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain at Turk Telekom Arena on October 01, 2019 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Christian Luyindama.

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid competes for the ball with Christian Luyindama of Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Galatasaray at Bernabeu on...

According to Fanatik, Everton, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all contact with the agent of Galatasaray defender Christian Luyndama.

It's claimed that the 26-year-old is now back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in November, with the centre back returning much quicker than expected.

There is of course no football for him to actually play given the global health crisis, but having him back running and training on his own is a big boost for Galatasaray – and possibly for the interested Premier League clubs.

 

It's believed that Everton, Villa and Wolves have all contacted Luyindama's agent to discuss a potential summer move, with Galatasaray reluctant to let him go.

Galatasaray paid €8million (£7million) to sign Luyindama from Standard Liege last year, having impressed on loan with the Turkish side in the second half of last season.

The DR Congo international is a huge presence at 6ft 3in, and he has shown himself to be strong and uncompromising, but also powerful in the air and quick across the ground.

Christian Luyindama of Galatasaray controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain at Turk Telekom Arena on October 01, 2019 in...

He may not be a well-known name right now, but his impressive displays in Turkey now mean a Premier League move could be on the cards for him this summer.

Everton are looking to find a partner for Mason Holgate, whilst Wolves may look to add more depth defensively having seen summer signing Jesus Vallejo struggle before his January exit.

Villa would no doubt need to stay up in order to have a shot at signing Luyindama, and with football having many questions to answer amid the global pandemic, a deal for the defender may have many twists and turns yet.

Christian Luyindama of Galatasaray reacts to Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain (not pictured) scoring PSG's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch