Report: Club would welcome talks to sell £70m midfielder if Everton or Tottenham move

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have both been linked with Geoffrey Kondogbia.

According to El Desmarque, Valencia would welcome talks to sell midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia this summer if they receive bids from the likes of Everton or Tottenham Hotspur.

Sky Sports recently claimed that Tottenham are looking at Kondogbia as a potential summer signing, with chief scout Steve Hitchen believed to be a big fan having viewed him as a possible replacement for Mousa Dembele two years ago.

Spurs ended up signing Tanguy Ndombele, but Tottenham are believed to be back in for Kondogbia with Jose Mourinho looking for a new midfielder this summer.

Everton were linked in that report too, with Carlo Ancelotti seeking new energy in his midfield – and Valencia may just be open to a deal.

It's noted that Kondogbia has a release clause of €80million (£70million) in his contract, but Valencia would 'welcome' talks to sell him if a good offer comes in.

Valencia are once again in financial trouble, meaning that big-money players like Kondogbia, Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres are being linked with moves away.

The La Liga side almost certainly won't be getting £70million for Kondogbia, but Everton or Spurs may now feel there is a window of opportunity for them to land the 27-year-old.

The Central African Republic international has bagged two goals this season, and can operate as a box-to-box midfielder thanks to his strength and technical ability.