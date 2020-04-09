Quick links

Report: Celtic battling three Premier League clubs for in-demand striker's signature

Olly Dawes
Celtic are reportedly keen on Ross County's James Graham.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic have joined the race to sign Ross County talent James Graham despite Manchester United wanting to take him on trial again.

It's claimed that Graham has already been on trial with United, heading down to England for training with the Premier League giants in March.

United now want to get him in for another trial when football can finally resume, but they now face competition from two other clubs for his services.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are believed to be keen on Graham, whilst Celtic have now joined the race and Liverpool have already taken a look at him this season.

Graham is only 15, but his performances for Ross County's under-16 and under-18's are already attracting major interest.

Celtic face a major battle to beat three Premier League clubs to Graham's signature, but they can offer something important – a stay in Scotland.

It will be up to Graham whether to move to England or stay in Scotland, but Celtic will hope to convince him that he doesn't need to move down South just yet.

