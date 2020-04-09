Quick links

Report: Brazilian star now more likely to join Tottenham than Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Willian.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, Barcelona have passed up the opportunity to sign Willian on a free transfer, with Tottenham Hotspur now considered one of his more likely destinations.

It's claimed that whilst Barcelona like Willian and have pursued him in the past, they currently have other priorities and won't be making a move for the Brazilian, despite him being offered to them.

Willian is described as being more likely to join Tottenham or Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with those two clubs believed to be leading the race.

 

The 31-year-old allegedly wants 'a big wage' and a three-year contract, meaning he still a big risk for interested clubs despite his status as an imminent free agent.

Willian looks unlikely to stay at Chelsea as they won't give him that three-year deal, and it remains to be seen whether any other clubs bite on that demand.

Signing up to take Willian on big wages until he's 34 seems like a major gamble, but if there's anybody who may be tempted, it's probably Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho moved in 2013 to hijack Tottenham's move for Willian, making him a key player at Chelsea thanks to his technical ability and work rate, so it's no surprise to see him pursue a reunion at Spurs.

With Barcelona out of the race, Tottenham's task has been made a little easier, but PSG being interested too means there's plenty of work to be done.

