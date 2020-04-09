Report: AS Roma are interested in signing Everton's Moise Kean

The Italian has struggled in his debut season with Everton in the Premier League.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, AS Roma are interested in signing Everton's Moise Kean in the summer transfer window.

Kean joined the Toffees from Juventus last summer for £25.1 million (BBC) but has struggled in his first season away from home. The youngster has featured for just 674 minutes in the Premier League this term and that might be all he's going to get if the report is to be believed.

It is claimed that Kean's agent, Mino Raiola, began looking for a new club back in January and AS Roma are said to be interested in the young Italian.

Roma need a successor to Edin Dzeko and the Everton man is viewed as an ideal option. Roma feel that his salary of £2.6 million a year is high but not impossible and are willing to negotiate a deal to bring him in.

Everton want a return of their full investment of £25 million to let go of Kean. Roma would prefer an initial loan deal with an option or an obligation to buy included in the contract but it is unclear if the Toffees would accept that.

It is sad to see Kean leave the Premier League before showing everyone what he is capable of. The Italian is still only 20 and has a long way to go before he hits his peak.

Ancelotti called Kean 'really good' after his performance against Newcastle United in the Premier League back in January. (Everton's Twitter account) Toffees fans hoped that the Italian would kick on since his debut goal but things haven't quite worked out for him.

Everton could afford to give him time considering that they have Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison firing all cylinders upfront.

However, Kean will need to get regular game time to have any chance of making it into Italy's squad for Euro 2021 and it is unlikely that he will get the required minutes to do so at Goodison Park next season.