Report: Arsenal want £35m ace who's started eight league games in 18 months

The Premier League could come to Corentin Tolisso's rescue with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal targeting Bayern Munich's Bundesliga winner.

Arsenal could offer Corentin Tolisso a fresh start this summer with Bayern Munich deciding to cash in on an injury prone midfielder, according to FootMercato.

Back in the summer of 2017, the perennial Bundesliga champions invested a club-record, £35 million fee in a young Frenchman who had shot to fame across the border in France.

 

In another world, the former Lyon star would be a key figure in Bayern side who have continued to dominate German football despite the renaissance of Borussias Dortmund and Monchengladbach, let alone the rapid taurine-fuelled rise of RB Leipzig.

But, thanks to a series of injuries, the reality is something very different. Tolisso has started just eight Bundesliga games since the start of 2018/19 and, according to FM, Bayern have grown tired of a man who has spent much of his time in Bavaria stuck on the treatment table.

Arsenal could come to the rescue of the World Cup winner and, as the report adds, Tolisso is certainly open to the idea of cutting his ties with Bayern Munich this summer. All signs, then, are pointing to an imminent departure.

If fully fit, there is no doubt that a dynamic, technically superb central midfielder with a rocket of a shot in his locker would improve Arsenal’s starting XI. But that is a big ‘if’.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

