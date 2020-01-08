Will there be a season 8 of Ray Donovan? Liev Schreiber has good news!

Ray Donovan has been wowing audiences with another rip-roaring season but will the show be back for an eighth series?

It's never a nice feeling, not knowing whether one of your favourite TV shows will be back for another series.

Up until now, that has been the situation with Showtime and Sky Atlantic's Ray Donovan, which recently brought its captivating seventh season to our screens.

And while fans had been able to enjoy another rip-roaring batch of episodes, starring acclaimed actors such as Liev Schreiber, Alan Alda and Jon Voight, hopes for an eighth season were quickly quashed when Showtime announced that they would be cancelling the hit series.

Thankfully, however, according to the show's lead actor, 'there will be more.'

Ray Donovan's season 7 return

Ray Donovan returned to our screens for its seventh season in November 2019 and the final few episodes of the 10-episode season have now been and gone.

Season 7 has seen Ray come up against one of his toughest challenges yet as tensions between him and his father escalate further as the Donovans are implicated in a murder enquiry.

And yet, despite still being a crowd-pleaser, fans were still left wondering if season 7 will mark the end for the Showtime and Sky Atlantic series.

Will there be a season 8 of Ray Donovan?

According to Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan will return but it's unclear when or in what form.

After the strong backlash to the cancellation of Ray Donovan, it seems Showtime had a change of heart.

Speaking to fans on Instagram, Liev Schreiber himself revealed that "It seems like your voices have been heard... Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan."

The questions that now remain are when and how will Ray Donovan return?

Will we be getting an eighth season? Or will the show conclude in movie form? Only time will tell.

Audiences react to Ray Donovan news

As expected, the news of its cancellation attracted a wealth of opinions on social media, the majority of which slated Showtime for their cancellation of the popular series.

Yeah I just cancelled my @Showtime subscription on prime. Y'all are dead to me. Hopefully @netflix picks up ray Donovan. How can the show end on a cliffhanger?! https://t.co/apKciGXvGt — Julian (@JulianLRivas) February 5, 2020

SHO cancelled Ray Donovan after a great season



I did not see that coming



I bet it gets picked up elsewhere.

The show needs a conclusion@netflix ??? — The Great Fowler (@TheGreatFowler) February 5, 2020

Nooooooo! Ray Donovan cannot be cancelled!!! What the F@$K are you thinking, @Showtime? No need to keep my subscription now! #buhbye — I_Rep_The_West (@I_Rep_The_West) February 5, 2020

Ray Donovan was one of the best shows on TV. I would rank it up there with The Sopranos and Breaking Bad. The acting and story lines were top notch. The writing was riveting. I cancelled my Showtime subscription - no Ray, no Toni. God bless! — ToniM (@tonib67) February 5, 2020

I don't watch the show, but this is a shabby way to treat fans who have tuned in for seven seasons. Dropping #RayDonovan without resolving major story threads is a boneheaded move that makes no sense for a subscription service like @Showtime. https://t.co/rAlrAemeGn — Ron Hebshie ️‍ (@RONTHINKblog) February 5, 2020

It's unclear when or in what form Ray Donovan will return but this is certainly positive news for fans.

