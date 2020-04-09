President claims Everton boss Ancelotti has contacted his £70m star, FFP is an issue

Premier League giants Everton are interested in signing a Brazilian international called, erm, Everton Soares. Is he heading to Goodison Park?

Everton have expressed an interest in bringing their namesake Everton Soares to Goodison Park, though Gremio president Romilo Bolzan believes that Financial Fair Play could scupper a potential move to Merseyside, speaking to SGLR.

Not for the first time and probably not for the last, The Toffees have been linked with an explosive Brazilian international who shares his name with one of the most historic clubs in English football.

Globo Esporte claimed earlier this week that Everton (the club) have made contact with Gremio about signing Everton (the player) during the summer transfer window.

Now, the South American giants are willing to negotiate a fee lower than his £70 million release clause but, according to president Bolzan, Everton might still struggle to negotiate a deal for a man who inspired Brazil to Copa America glory last summer.

“There have been some contacts, mainly with the player. Ancelotti himself had contacted (Everton Soares),” Bolzan says, while confirming that the former AC Milan, Real Madrid and PSG boss had tried to take the 24-year-old to Napoli too.

“But then Everton withdrew even before making a real offer. From what I was told, it was because of some financial fair play issues at that stage. We'll see if they try to resume the discussion in the future.

“I believe that Everton is not only the best Brazilian football player but in all of South American football.”

It’s not easy to argue with Bolzan’s assessment that Everton, an explosive winger who resembles something akin to a right-footed Arjen Robben, is the most dangerous attacking talent on the entire continent.

He produced 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions for Gremio last season while filling a Neymar-shaped hole in Brazil’s attack as the Selecao ended their decade-long trophy drought on home soil almost a year ago.