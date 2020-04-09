Quick links

Player sold by Steven Gerrard says Rangers didn’t pay him like his current club

Josh Windass of Rangers has a shot on goalduring the Pre-Seaso n Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Josh Windass was at Rangers from 2016 until 2018.

Josh Windass of Rangers in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Ibrox midfielder Josh Windass has said that he earns more money at Wigan Athletic than he did at Rangers, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The 26-year-old midfielder was on the books of Rangers from the summer of 2016 until the summer of 2018 when manager Steven Gerrard decided to sell him.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers were paid £2.5 million as transfer fee for the Latics for the services of the Englishman.

 

The former Accrington Stanley star has said that he is earning more money at Wigan than he did at Rangers.

The Scottish Sun quotes Windass as saying when asked where he earns more, Wigan or Rangers: "Wigan."

Josh Windass of Rangers in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Stats

Windass made 30 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Championship for Wigan during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

In the first half of this season, the midfielder made 12 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Latics, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Windass moved on loan to Sheffield Wednesday in January 2020, and scored two goals in four league games for the Owls before the global health crisis saw football in England suspended, according to WhoScored.

Josh Windass of Rangers has a shot on goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Ibrox Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

