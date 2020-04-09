Player says father West Ham United fan, but he supports Leeds United

Liam Cooper has said he has always been a Leeds United fan.

Leeds United central defender Liam Cooper has told the club’s official website that he has always supported Leeds United.

The 28-year-old has said that his father was always a West Ham United supporter and his family were Hull City fans.

However, the Scotland international centre-back has said that he has always supported Leeds.

Cooper has added that he has exceeded his expectations by now captaining the West Yorkshire outfit.

Cooper told Leeds’s official website when asked who he supported growing up: "It's funny really. I don't know why but my dad was always a West Ham fan, my family were Hull City fans, but because I'm defiant, I wanted to go against everyone and support Leeds.

"So it went from there really. My dad tried to drag me to West Ham games, but I never really enjoyed it, especially compared to watching Leeds in the Champions League days.

"I always had the dream of playing for Leeds, and I've exceeded that in captaining the club. My name is with a lot of greats and hopefully in a few years I can be remembered for a lot more. I take inspiration from that and strive to be as good as those guys."

Important player for Leeds United

Cooper started his professional club football career for Hull before moving to Chesterfield on a permanent contract in 2013.

The 28-year-old has been at Leeds since 2014 and has established himself as a key figure under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The centre-back has not always had the best of times at Elland Road, but he has developed into a leader at the back in recent times and is a key figure in Bielsa’s team.

Football is suspended in England at the moment due to the global health crisis, but when the season does get back underway, Cooper will be determined to guide Leeds to automatic promotion to the Premier League.