Our view: Wijnaldum exit rumour raises questions about Liverpool's pursuit of £52.5m target

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been linked with Inter Milan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan are considering a move to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum at the end of the season.

Liverpool have seen Wijnaldum become a key player for Jurgen Klopp over the last four years, having signed him from then-relegated Newcastle United in 2016.

Yet now, the Dutchman is approaching the final year of his contract, and Liverpool may be under pressure to sell if a club stumps up the cash to sign him.

Wijnaldum turns 30 in November, and whilst that doesn't exactly mean that he's past his best, big money may just tempt Liverpool into cashing in before his value dips.

What's really interesting is that Inter's interest in Wijnaldum comes just weeks after Liverpool were linked with signing an Inter midfielder; Marcelo Brozovic.

FC Inter News reported that Liverpool had been scouting Brozovic, ahead of potentially making a move for the Croatian this summer.

Brozovic allegedly has a €60million (£52.5million) release clause in his Inter contract, and if they do end up signing Wijnaldum, it may just give Liverpool financial firepower to go for Brozovic.

Brozovic is technically-gifted but also possesses the stamina and work rate that makes Wijnaldum so important to Liverpool, so targeting him as a replacement does make some sense.

Inter's pursuit of Wijnaldum does now raise questions over whether Liverpool can swoop in and take Brozovic, with the pair potentially interlinked this summer – and it will be interesting to see whether Inter continue targeting Wijnaldum even if they can convince Brozovic to sign a new deal.